Educator of the Week: Hannah Bowers, East Side Elementary

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hannah Bowers launched her teaching career right as classroom doors were closing in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Happy Valley and East Tennessee State University alumna is now in her second year of teaching first-grade students at East Side Elementary.

“I love building relationships with my students,” Bowers said. “I love learning what makes them happy and using those things to make learning fun.”

For Bowers, the fun began when she was a student at Central Elementary in Carter County, where she first recognized her own love for learning.

“I’ve known that I wanted to be a teacher for a long time,” she said. “I had amazing elementary school teachers, and they made a big impact on my life.”

“I love seeing them learn to read. There is something so exciting about teaching new skills and strategies and seeing them become strong readers.”

She hopes to continue to make an impact on students for years to come.

“I hope that every day they walk out of here happy,” Bowers said. “They feel like they had a good day — that they were supported. I just want them to enjoy learning and find things they love.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Hannah Bowers.

To nominate an educator for our weekly feature, click here.