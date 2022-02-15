JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley White uses the theme of growth throughout her classroom to teach her young students of all the possibilities that lay ahead for them.

“Hard things help us grow,” White said. “That’s why my theme is a plant theme; [I’m] sticking with that — hard things help us grow.”

The first-grade teacher at Fairmont Elementary School teaches all subjects to her youngsters, and school faculty said that White’s positive attitude shines through her 15 students.

“You’re bound to be motivated to come to school, and you’re bound to be learning because you can’t help but remember what she’s doing because she’s so engaging,” said Principal Carol McGill.

White grew from a tragedy; her mother, who was also a teacher, died when White was a teenager.

“My mom passed away when I was 15 from cancer, and so I got to the see the impact my mom had on so many people’s lives, and that for me was truly life-changing. I knew I wanted to be that person that leaves that kind of legacy.”

So, White has done just that — continuing her mother’s legacy and making a legacy of her own as she creates life-long learners.

“I love kids, and I am very passionate about teaching them,” White said. “It brings me so much joy to come to my job where I get to love on kids all day long. I get to be silly; we get to laugh. One of the things I love is that I get to be myself. These kids love you know matter what. I get to show up and be me every day. I truly love what I do.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Haley White!

