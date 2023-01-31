ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week.

Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.

“I have loved teaching ever since I was a little kid. I always played school growing up and I loved being involved in the school with these kids. It’s so exciting to watch them learn and grow each day. It’s honestly just a blessing I’m glad I get to spend my days with these kids,” said Shupe.

Shupe is in her first year as a 1st grader teacher with 20 students in her class.

“I really want my students to know they are respected and they feel welcomed and loved as soon as they come into my classroom,” said Shupe.

Shupe’s engaging personality is on display throughout the day and her classroom is complete with warm messages of inspiration and encouragement.

“[Shupe] does a fabulous job building relationships with her students and students’ families. She just has a passion for education and I love seeing her share that with her students,” said Leigh Morley, Joseph Rogers principal.

That connection comes from the teachers who inspired her growing up. Like her 8th-grade math teacher at Boones Creek, former Educator of the Week, Leann Sanders who is now a teacher at Grandview Elementary.

“I think of one, in particular, I struggled really bad with math, [Sanders] pushed me to do [my] very best,” said Shupe.

Currently, as Shupe nears the completion of her first year at the head of the class, she is doing her best to pass that same kind of success onto her young students.

“They are learning from me I am learning from them as well, it’s a special bond,” said Shupe.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Haley Shupe.

