BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Grace Williams has 18 nieces and nephews. During the pandemic, she helped her sisters with daily homeschooling and just so happened to find she had a knack for it.

Williams returned to school and doesn’t mind taking on the multiple responsibilities that come with teaching a classroom of fourth graders.

“To me, it’s easier to handle the chaos than to keep it controlled,” Williams said.

Rather than map out a single game plan, Williams let her students decide what’s best for their learning.

“Her students just love her,” said principal Brett Herron. “She is one of the most reflective teachers I’ve ever experienced. She knows exactly where every student in her class stands.”

For Williams, it’s more than just test results and math standards — it’s being part of a community.

Congratulations to Grace Williams, this week’s Educator of the Week!

