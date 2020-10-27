Educator of the Week: Eleana Pate, Rock Creek Elementary

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week knew she wanted to teach before she was even in high school.

Eleana Pate went to Temple Hill Elementary School and Unicoi County County High School.

In 8th grade, she told her teacher, Mr. Higgins, she might want to be a teacher. He inspired her to pursue those dreams, and that’s exactly what she’s done for the past 15 years.

Pate is the 5th-grade math and science teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School. She’s in her third year teaching at the school.

Pate’s enthusiasm and energetic style is apparent the minute you walk into the classroom. She says she understands that some students might find math challenging.

She uses games, activities, sports and rewards to keep her students inspired during the day.

“They need to move, and as they do those movements, sometimes it helps them. Sometimes they need a brain reset and sometimes they just need to get active for a while. We need be active because with all the technology today, they have to realize there are all kinds of things out there they can do and not just get a reward of 20 minutes online,” said Pate.

Congratulations to Eleana Pate, this week’s Educator of the Week.

If you know an educator who is making a difference in the Tri-Cities, you can nominate them to be our next Educator of the Week by clicking here.