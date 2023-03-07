BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dustin Pannell is an Aiken, South Carolina native who came to the Tri-Cities to play baseball at King University.

He stayed in Bristol and is now making an impact as a teacher and a coach. Pannell’s positivity makes him this week’s Educator of the Week

Pannell is the 6th-grade social studies teacher at Bristol, Tennessee Middle School. He’s also made stops at Avoca and Fairmont. His formula is simple, create high standards and reach them with enthusiasm and fun.

“I’m different in the way that I teach, I’m different in the way I interact with [students], I’m different in the way I encourage them,” said Pannell.

That unique approach certainly stands out. Pannell is in his 10th year in the classroom and has nearly 100 students in his 6th-grade Social Studies classes.

“I want [the students] to know when they come in here it’s all business, we have to get our work done but when we get our work done, we are going to have a good time,” said Pannell.

Pannell carries that same mentality with him to his coaching duties. He’s currently a coach for the Tennessee High baseball and football teams.

“It’s about motivating kids to do what they need to do. Whether it’s on the baseball field, football field or in the classroom, [Pannell’s] a master motivator, he does a great job with that,” said Bristol, Tennessee Middle School Assistant Principal, Jeff Mustard.

“I try to have energy on the ball field just like I do the classroom. It’s high energy. It’s high standard,” said Pannell.

Pannell pushes his students to be the very best they can be, not only this year but beyond as well.

“I really enjoy teaching students and showing students that there is more out there than just what meets the eye sometimes,” said Pannell.

“I enjoy the relationships with the students [and] working with the students hands-on. I really enjoy showing students that there is more out there. Whether it’s students who want to teach one day, students who want to be plumbers or electricians, work with their hands or work with their minds,” said Pannell.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dustin Pannell.

