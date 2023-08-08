JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Tammy Dycus has been a math teacher for 30 years, seven of which have been at University School in Johnson City.

“I like the kids even more than the math,” said Dycus.

Dycus says it’s always been that way. She always enjoyed teaching teenagers and said it’s like looking in the mirror, even after all these years.

“I never grew out of their sense of humor, I never got past that myself,” said Dycus.

That connection equals success for the nearly 100 students in Dycas’ Algebra 1, 2 and Calculus classes.

“The biggest thing is the students are comfortable, they ask questions easily. The interaction between Dr. Dycus and the students is fluid, which is a sign of a great learning environment,” said Dr. Brian Partin University School Principal.

A great learning environment that in turn creates successful students. A feeling that never gets old for Dycus.

“To see results is rewarding,” said Dycus.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dr. Tammy Dycus.

