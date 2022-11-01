GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Greene County native stayed in the area to inspire a new generation of young learners.

Dr. Kimber McIntyre began her career as a paralegal and switched to teaching. She currently teaches biology at Greeneville High School and has spent 18 years total in the classroom at all levels.

“I absolutely love being a part of my community — being a part of the Greeneville City Schools — it’s our culture of excellence; it’s always growing,” she said.

McIntyre knows how to make learning easier for students and teaches in a way that any level can understand.

“I try to talk to them on the level that a kid would understand instead of using super scientific words,” she said. “Put it on their level, and we build onto that vocabulary.”

This way of learning gives students the building blocks they need to progress and notice improvement as they continue to learn.

“I absolutely think that’s my favorite thing, is seeing that light come on and that kid to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, I get this,'” she said. “And they take that success with them long after they leave Greeneville.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dr. Kimber McIntyre!

To nominate an educator, click here.