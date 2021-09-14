Educator of the Week: Dr. Andrea Lowery, University School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local teacher gained her inspiration from inside the classroom.

Dr. Andrea Lowery at University School on East Tennessee State University campus teaches 5th grade science and mathematics, and now, she hopes to have that same inspiration on her students.

Her influence, Miss Tracer, who was better known as Miss T, brought fun to school in an effort to electrify the learning experience.

“I make it a priority to go outside at recess and play with our kids and play basketball,” Lowery said. “Those are the kinds of things Miss. T did with us when we were in 5th grade. She is definitely someone who has inspired me.”

And that same energy has been found in Lowery’s classroom the past 11 years she’s been teaching.

“It’s a positive environment,” University School Director Brian Partin said. “The kids are happy; they are engaged. There is a lot of interaction between Dr. Lowery and the students, and it’s fun. You can tell the students are enjoying learning.”

Moving forward, Lowery said the only fuel needed is her students’ happiness and willingness to continue learning.

“It does motivate me as teacher to find ways to reach them, and, every time I do, then that’s great,” she said. “But really, it’s their victory seeing how excited they get to learn and encouraging them to share that experience with their peers.”

University School is K-12, so Lowery has the opportunity to watch her students grow beyond the walls of her own classroom.

“Getting to watch them from their early years and continue to watch them as they move on is just fantastic,” Lowery said.

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dr. Lowery!