GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donna Kleg earned Teacher of the Year honors as a 3rd grade teacher at Gray Elementary.

It all starts with Kleg’s commitment to her students and the comradery she creates in the classroom.

“I just really enjoy being around kids,” Kleg said. “They make me happy. I really love watching them grow.”

This year, Kleg is teaching 48 exceptional students as the science and social studies teacher at Gray Elementary.

“That’s the way that they grow,” Kleg said. “They are not afraid to make mistakes.”

“The students are so engaged,” Gray Elementary Assistant Principal Cindy Hill said. “[Kleg] is such a pleasure to watch. Her enrichment, her activities, her rigor with the students. She challenges them in such a positive way and they love being in her classroom.”

That love is easy to spot when you’re inside Kleg’s classroom.

For Kleg, the most exciting part of the job is to watch the students mature throughout the year.

“You’re starting over every year with the group,” Kleg said. “By the end of the year when [students] are ready to move on to the fourth grade they’ve just grown so much.”

A sight that continues to motivate Kleg year after year.

“It’s a really nice feeling to know that I was part of [the students’] journey,” Kleg said.

Congratulations to Donna Kleg, this week’s Educator of the Week.

