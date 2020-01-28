Educator of the Week: Dianne Morris

Dianne Morris started her career as a juvenile detention officer in Knoxville but quickly learned she could have a bigger impact on young people as a teacher.

After teaching traditional classes for 10 years, she transitioned to teaching non-English speaking students English as a second language.



Morris teaches elementary-age students at Love Chapel, then teaches high school-level students at Unicoi County High School.

The wide range of students means a wide range of abilities for Morris, from teaching the ABCs, to high school-level material for her older students. But she says her students always answer the challenge, and they never cease to amaze her.

“I’ve learned to never judge a book by it’s cover. These kids can surprise you, can amaze you. They are the most intelligent kids I know. They learn two languages; they’re bilingual and they are hard-working. Their potential is so high,” said Morris.

Congratulations to Dianne Morris, this week’s Educator of the Week.

