JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dianna Bone’s connection with students and families leads to success in the classroom.

The third-grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary School could not imagine doing anything else.

“I could not love it here anymore,” she said. “The past year and a half here has been a dream.”

Bone teaches all subjects in her classroom of 16 students and creates a family atmosphere with students to ensure they thrive in a comfortable learning environment.

“These kids look up to each other, and the compassion that they have for each other — even when someone can’t really spell a word on Monday but when they can spell it on Wednesday — their peer tutor basically throws a party for them,” Bone said.

In math lessons, Bone teaches using a hands-on approach so students can connect what is learned in the classroom to what is experienced in the real world.

“When they can put it into their real world — either by making something or creating something, measuring, it puts it in a forever spot in their mind versus just learning for the day,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dianna Bone.

