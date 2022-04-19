CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Debbie Leach believes all children should have a voice to share their thoughts, beliefs and stories, so she helps them do just that.

The speech teacher at Carter County’s Central Elementary told News Channel 11 that she loves building children’s confidence surrounding their speech and communication.

“I love helping kids communicate,” she said. “I think they have great messages, and I want them to get their messages out. When I come in here with them, I try to make them feel comfortable and help them understand that we can work on this together.”

While Leach always dreamed of teaching communication skills to young learners, she never imagined it would be so rewarding. One of her students, 8-year-old Levi, told News Channel 11 that he’s noticed improvements with his speech in Leach’s classes.

“Why am I in speech?” he asked. “To get my talking better!”

Leach said speech classes go beyond talking, though.

“Everything I do is focusing on helping them be successful academically and socially,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Debbie Leach.

