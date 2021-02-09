Educator of the Week: Deani Smith, Hampton High School

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deani Smith always knew she wanted to end up back at Hampton High School. She started in Kingsport, then worked at Cloudland High and Carter County Schools as a math coach.

For the past six years, she’s been right back in the very same school and classroom she took math in as a student at Hampton High School.

Smith teaches nearly 125 students in five different math classes. She teaches four algebra classes and one geometry class.

She says the core of her belief is that every student is good at math, and it’s her job to instill that confidence in them.

It’s a feeling she knows well. Teaching is in her blood since her father was a teacher at Hampton Elementary School for 40 years.

“It doesn’t matter what I’m doing, I’m teaching. If I’m at home, I’m teaching. If I’m at church, I’m teaching. It’s just what I do. It’s just in me so to speak, to have that impact wherever you go, you’re teaching,” Smith said,

Congratulations to Deani Smith, this week’s Educator of the Week.

