BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Second-grade teacher Christy Boggs believes that the sky and beyond is the limit for her young learners.

The Anderson Elementary teacher watches as her class of 15 students grows and discovers a love for learning at a young age.

“I hope they feel when they come to school that they are loved,” she said. “That they have potential, that they are able to learn and that the sky is the limit.”

Boggs’ passion for teaching mirrors in her students’ passion for learning.

“She so compassionate and has a positive attitude everyday,” said Anderson Elementary Principal Brett Herron. “Students are so excited to come into her classroom.”

The elementary school teacher oversees all the subjects in her classroom, from language arts and reading to science and mathematics. Boggs said the best part of teaching is watching the lightbulb go off as students begin to grasp an idea or concept.

“When they start learning and it really clicks, you feel like they are really getting it,” Boggs said. “They are going to be able to do anything they want in life.”

All with a help from Boggs, of course, who believes she has the best occupation of them all.

“Teaching is one of the best jobs you can have,” she said. “You get to change lives everyday.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Christy Boggs. To nominate an educator, click here.