KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Educator of the Week is the 5th grade literacy and social studies teacher at Washington Elementary School in Kingsport.

Christa Nidiffer has also taught 3rd and 4th grade, as well as middle school at Sevier Middle School. No matter the level or age of her students, she pours herself into their overall growth and success.

“I love children and I want all children to feel valued and loved,” Nidiffer said.

That heart felt love and compassion shines through with her students and everyone around her.

“You are never going to leave her inner circle and not feel like a better person by knowing her and you will be a better student for having her as a teacher,” said Washington Elementary Principal Heather Wolf.

High praise for this high achiever. Nidiffer has been teaching for the past 28 years, all of them in Kingsport City Schools. The last 25 at Washington Elementary, home of the Patriots.

“We have the Patriots promise, with each letter of the Patriot we have something that describes, like the “p” is for personal best, a for active listening,” Nidiffer said. “The main thing that I love about that is it helps children learn to be just good humans and to be their personal best.”

Nidiffer also brings a focus on self confidence with even more powerful messages posted throughout her classroom.

“We talk a lot about “Just Be You!” and don’t let others encourage you to be something different,” Nidiffer said.

That high confidence leads to high marks in both literacy and social studies and continues to motivate Nidiffer every time she is at the head of the class.

“[Teaching] is just calling, I feel like it’s a calling for me,” Nidiffer said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Christa Nidiffer.

To nominate an educator, click here.