ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chelsey Potter knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was a young student herself.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “That has been my dream in life. I played Barbies and would teach, so it’s been a passion to be a teacher.”

The fifth-grade math and science teacher at Cloudland Elementary has spent her career teaching various levels of math and science — from first grade all the way to sixth-grade levels.

“Anybody can do math,” Potter said. “Two plus two is always four. That’s why I enjoy math. They love science because of the fun experiments.”

Her secret is adding a splash of bright colors and enthusiasm into the mix so the young learners associate new material with positive experiences.

“We have great times,” she said. “We try to do fun things. I try to make learning as fun as possible. I want them to love to learn and not just be here because they have to be.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Chelsey Potter. To nominate an educator, click here.