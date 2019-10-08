Educator of the Week: Chelsea Sams

Chelsea Sams knew she wanted to be a teacher in college. She credits teacher Darene Smith for inspiring her and filling her with confidence.

Now, she is the one guiding the next generation as a first-grade teacher at Camp Creek Elementary School.

She’s made a big impact in her four years, including raising money to provide cutting edge flexible seating for her students.

But it’s her encouraging words and positive energy that stick out in the classroom, and it starts on day one.

“I always want them to believe in themselves. The first day I tell them I am always going to be in their corner. I’m here, you can do this, don’t ever say ‘I can’t do this,’ because you can. So just make sure it’s a positive atmosphere”, said Sams.

Congratulations to Chelsea Sams, this week’s Educator of the Week.