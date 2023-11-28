KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Caylor Harrison is quick to say she doesn’t like to teach, she loves it.

It’s a passion that has been on display for 15 years. 14 of those in Kingsport and for the first time in 2023 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary as a 2nd-grade teacher.

“When I had the opportunity to hire [Harrison] at Jefferson it was a win-win for us for sure,” Thomas Jefferson Elementary Principal Stephaine Potter said.

Harrison teaches all subjects to her 22 2nd-grade students. Giving them confidence not only in subject matters but also in expressing their answers and thought processes to the class.

“It’s really hard to speak out in front of your peers, especially at this age,” Harrison said. “We talk a lot about using vulnerability so even when we know we might be right or we might be wrong, it’s ok to speak out in front of the class.”

This confidence is on full display with Harrison’s newest innovation, teaching lessons on video for the class. Harrison picks a different student each week and all of the families can view the videos throughout the school year.

“We’ve started weekly with videos in the classroom to share back with parents on some of the things that we’re doing in the classroom,” Harrison said. “How [students] can work on math strategies at home and how they can reinforce some of our learning skills and strategies.”

“I’ve enjoyed watching a lot of [students] come out of their shells that are not so keen on wanting to public speak,” Harrison said. “It’s always really special when they get excited.”

Congratulations to Caylor Harrison, this week’s Educator of the Week.

