Educator of the Week: Candy Rice, Unicoi Elementary

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Consistency is the best word to describe Candy Rice’s career. She’s been a kindergarten teacher at Unicoi Elementary throughout her entire 18-year career.



A quick stop in her classroom will show that none of those near 20 years have been like this. Rice is teaching her students virtually this year.

While the setting is different, the love and passion Rice displays never wavers. She calls herself their cheerleader. It also shows with little inspirational signs and notes all over her classroom.

What really sets Rice apart is her dedication during school hours and even before and after. She says despite the distance, communication is still the key when it comes to her students.



“I think I actually speak to the parents more now than I did because they have my cell phone number, they have my email. They know where I’m at here. They send me Dojo messages at night and over Christmas break. If they need something, they know I’m right there,” said Rice.

Congratulations to Candy Rice, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator you think deserves recognition, click here.