SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Caitlin Larkin can trace her teaching origins back to her own elementary school days in Cocke County.

The kindergarten teacher at Rock Springs Elementary said her own teacher, Mrs. Kilgore (AKA Mrs. K.) instilled a passion for teaching the next generation in her.

“Kindergarten is the beginning of their school journey,” Larkin said.

Larkin’s teaching method starts with love and commitment to each of her students.

“That’s my biggest thing,” she said. “I have it on my wall. ‘You are loved, you’re important, and you matter.'”

Rock Springs Elementary Principal Alesia Dinsmore describes Larkin as an attentive teacher with a genuine love for her students.

“She tries to seek out what their needs are, what their strengths are, and then she combines her individual needs into a classroom family,” Dinsmore said.

Larkin begins by instructing her students in basic letters and their sounds. After tackling that, she continues to teach them short words, and by the end of the school year, the class is reading some books.

Larkin said she’s filled with pride seeing her students grow.

“You just really feel so happy because you know they are ready to go onto first grade after they’ve been with you and in your classroom,” she said.

