ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Numbers have always come easy to Cain Cannon, a math teacher at Unicoi County Middle School.

Cannon’s original career blueprint included a drafting degree from Northeast State Community College with a dream of becoming an architect. But tutor jobs in college had him drawing up lesson plans instead of building plans.

“If there is one thing I want my students to know it’s they’re loved,” Cannon said. “Right above my door is the saying I say at the end of every single class, ‘See ya, love ya, bye.'”

Cannon lives by that motto. He has 89 students in his math class but his influence goes beyond the classroom door.

“Cannon is a rock-star teacher, he’s involved. He’s on the leadership team, coaches sports,” Kevin Graham, Unicoi County Middle principal said. “When we need a go-to person, Mr. Cannon is one of those people we can count on.”

Cannon counts on his high school math teacher and mentor, Mark Norman from Happy Valley High School, for giving him confidence and guidance as a teacher.

“[Norman] showed me what it was like to be a good teacher. He was funny, he made me laugh all the time. But he also taught me things,” Cannon said.

That leadership has led to Cannon earning the Teacher of the Year award two times in his 11 years at Unicoi County Middle.

“That just stems from my peers here at the school. It just shows they have confidence in me. That I can be Teacher of the Year. The students know I’m doing my job correctly,” Cannon said.

Success that starts and ends with his students.

“The thing I love about teaching is you get to be a part of something that is so much bigger than you. You get to be a part of these kids’ lives,” Cannon said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Caine Cannon.

