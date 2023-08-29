KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) —Brittany Robbins is a self-proclaimed “Sullivan County girl.” After attending East Tennessee State University on the prestigious Roan Scholarship and being introduced to teaching during her master’s program, Robbins knew she wanted to return to Sullivan North High School and become a science teacher.

“That’s where I really kind of fell in love and I decided I wanted to come back to my community, so I went back to North and fell in love with teaching from there,” Robbins said.

Robbins has been a science teacher for 12 years. The first nine at her alma mater and the last three at the new West Ridge High School.

“I think that is a gift Mrs. Robbins has is to be able to introduce the subject to students and really get them motivated and intrigued and excited about it. The enthusiasm in her classes is just off the charts,” said West Ridge High School Principal George Laoo.

The enthusiasm shows the moment you walk into Robbins’ classroom.

“You’ve got to have that energy, especially first thing in the morning. You don’t want to do math, you don’t want to do science. [I try] to create that environment where [students] are excited to be here and excited to learn,” Robbins said.

In addition to excitement, Robbins connects science to her student’s real life.

“It’s really about connecting those dots and getting them ready for the real world right, to be good citizens in their community,” Robbins said.

A mixture, creating the science of success.

“You have to have a good relationship with [students] so that they can come out of their shell, and they can start making this classroom their classroom,” Robbins said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Brittany Robbins.

