JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week we meet our Educator of the Week at Jonesborough Elementary in Washington County, Tennessee.

Students will never find a dull moment in Brittany Gray’s classroom. Active, fun and engaging are the best ways to describe a day in Gray’s room.

“It’s my mission to help kids,” said Gray.

Gray began her teaching career at University School and now she’s a 1st-grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary Schools where she’s spent the majority of her 11-year career. She teaches all subjects to 19 students per day.

“Our main goal as educators is we want them to succeed and in order to do that we want them to be in school and learn,” said Gray.

Constant movement, games, music and interaction in Gray’s classroom create a room full of smiles and success.

“We are going to learn together and that’s the philosophy behind why I do the things I do in my classroom. The lights, the music, the action, I want them to enjoy being here because if [the students] enjoy being here, that’s when we are going to see true movement and growth in academics,” said Gray.

“You walk into that classroom and the kids are always moving around and Mrs. Gray is right in the middle of it. She keeps students on their toes and they love what she does with them every single day,” said Jonesborough Elementary Principal, Matthew Combs.

Gray loves teaching students not only reading, writing and math but also positive traits they will take with them forever.

“I want them obviously to grow in academics but I also want them to grow as humans, so my goal is for them to succeed in life,” said Gray.

Gray is also a local chapter board member for the state’s literacy board, the “Gilbreath Literacy Association.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Brittany Gray.

