Educator of the Week: Brian Shaver, Church Hill Middle School

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brian Shaver loves seeing the lightbulb go off as he teaches 8th grade mathematics at Church Hill Middle School.

“I love to see people have a good time; I love to bring joy into the places I go,” Shaver said. “Math is the avenue I use to reach young people and try to encourage them in whatever they want to do in their life.”

To have more of these lightbulb moments, Shaver combines music with math.

“I put guitar off-the-wall math songs in the mix,” he said. “I try to help them learn that way.”

That’s where the “slopey pokey” comes into play.

“I was driving home one day, and I couldn’t help but think about the hokey pokey,” Shaver said. “And I thought, ‘You put your Y2 in; you take your Y1 out. You put it over X, and you solve it all throughout. You do the slopey pokey!”

The math whiz hasn’t just made lasting impression on his students — Shaver’s passion for making math fun isn’t going unnoticed.

“He pours into his students,” said Church Hill Principal Scott Jones. “He pours into them as individuals and then corporately as a class, he pours into them. He brings out in students what they may be denying in themselves, and because of that, they want to learn, and the evidence is there with his scores.”

Congratulations to Brian Shaver, this week's Educator of the Week.