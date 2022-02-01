Educator of the Week: Brian Henry, Sullivan Gardens Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — “I don’t see change as the enemy,” said Brian Henry, a fifth grade teacher at Sullivan Gardens Elementary. “I see change as my friend.”

The elementary school teacher changed careers five years ago to take on the classroom life to prepare students in their academic studies.

“There is nothing more fulfilling to a teacher than to see and know that the child is beginning to understand the concept that is being taught,” Henry said.

Henry has the opportunity to watch his nearly 50 students grow throughout the year.

“Teaching fulfills me,” he said. “I absolutely look forward to it every day. I never have to force myself to get out of bed. I love what I do. It’s a second career for me, and I’ve never regretted it.”

The fifth-grade teacher watches as his students take on new lessons and tasks head-on and gets to witness the gained confidence that comes with achievement.

“They love to read,” Henry said. “It’s just that we have to give them the tools to do those things — to accomplish those goals.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Brian Henry.

