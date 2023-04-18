ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brian Delp moved to the Tri-Cities from Indiana to attend Millgan University. Little did he know he would stay here in Northeast Tennessee.

Delp graduated from Milligan and started teaching at Happy Valley Middle School, literally two miles away, and he’s been there ever since.

40 years at Happy Valley Middle School makes him the longest-tenured active teacher in the district.

“We had an in-service at the start of the year and I was the last person standing, so It’s kind of fun to see that I’ve been here that long,” said Delp.

Throughout those 40 years, Delp has influenced thousands of students. He even has children of former students in his class.

“It’s nice to know I’ve had an impact on some people that have gone to school here. It’s exciting to see where people have been,” said Delp.

“When you think about Happy Valley Middle School, Mr. Delp comes to mind. He’s been a staple in this community for 40-plus years. He’s willing to do and go above and beyond anything we ask him to do. [Delp] volunteers for extracurricular activities, he will do anything we ask him to do,” said Happy Valley Middle School Principal Keith Parker.

In addition to those programs, Delp is qualified to teach any class at any grade level but enjoys his work as a middle school PE teacher.

“I have fun at my job. Why quit when you are having fun doing what you like to do,” said Delp.

Having fun and being a positive role model, just like he has been for the last 4 decades.

“Teaching has been something I always wanted to do. I had great teachers when I was in school. I always wanted to be a teacher since 8th grade. It’s been really exciting to do that in the same place with people I love. It’s been a great place to be at Happy Valley,” said Delp.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Brian Delp.

