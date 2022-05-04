CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Growing up, Bethany Sorah said that she had teachers and educators who inspired her to take a similar route.

Today, Sorah teaches English language arts and reading at Carter’s Valley Elementary School, with 75 students flowing through her classroom every day. She told News Channel 11 that she aims to house happiness in her classroom walls.

“I believe that the work environment should be positive, and it should be a happy place to come,” she said.

The educator said she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Sorah said. “I had great teachers growing up when I was a student, and I wanted to be just like them, so when I decided that what I wanted to do, I didn’t want to do anything else.”

The students in Sorah’s classroom stay busy as she also instructs a computer technology program to prepare them not only for Church Hill Intermediate School but also for the work world beyond the classroom when they grow.

But before the students grow up and find careers and passions of their own, Sorah has one wish: help the students associate learning with positivity.

“My goal is to make every student happy before they leave my classroom,” she said.

Congratulations to Bethany Sorah, News Channel 11’s Educator of the Week on April 26!