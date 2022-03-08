BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beth Hare has spent 30 years teaching eighth-graders at either Mary Hughes or Sullivan East, but her experience surrounding the education system spans far past those three decades.

“My grandmother was a teacher for many years,” Hare said. “My father was a teacher and coach for 43 years at Sullivan Central High School. My husband is a principal, and we have a daughter who is in her first year teaching.”

Now, as part of a family of educators, Hare claims News Channel 11’s Educator of the Week. She said that her time in the middle school classroom helps prepare the intermediate learners for high school studies.

“I love teaching eighth grade,” she said. “I love helping them academically and socially and preparing them for high school.”

Hare teaches English, but instead of keeping a quiet classroom, she promotes discussions surrounding the language and reading studies.

“You are going to see a lot of energy because we do have that here,” Hare said. “It’s not quiet here very often, but I do teach English, so we like to talk.”

Sullivan East Principal SaBrina Judd said that the congenial environment in Hare’s classroom is obvious.

“The kids feel very comfortable sharing answers and participating in class,” Judd said.

That participation helps prepare students for further discussion in high school and perhaps college-level settings.

“I hope that I have been able to make a difference in the lives of the students here,” Hare said. “I hope I have prepared them for what they need to know for high school.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Beth Hare.

To nominate an educator, click here.