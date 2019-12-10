Educator of the Week: Ben Davenport

Ben Davenport is a Hawkins County native who has spent his entire six-year career at Grandview Elementary School in Washington County, Tennessee.

Over the course of the week, every one of the 687 students will come into his music classroom.

He says it was his teachers in Hawkins County that got him interested in music and he’s proud to pass that knowledge and excitement onto his students.

He adds the most important thing he can pass on is a love and understanding of music and that it’s a universal language for everyone, no matter what age, experience or ability.

Having students in pre-K through 8th grade also allows him to watch them grow throughout their elementary school years.

“That is one of the best feelings in the whole world that you can have in my role, is to start them at a young age and watch them develop that talent and that skill and really dive into that they may or may not have thought they were good at,” said Davenport.

Davenport also introduced Grandview students to the East Tennessee Honors Choir. They’ve been performing with the regions best for the past four years.

He’s also an adjunct professor at Milligan College. Congratulations to Ben Davenport, this week’s Educator of the Week!

If you know of an educator you think deserves to be recognized as our Educator of the Week, you can submit their name by clicking here.