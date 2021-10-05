Educator of the Week: Barbara Stout, Happy Valley Middle School

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Barbara Stout returned to the classroom to obtain her GED, she found her love for learning and wanted to share that with others.

“When I was taking my classes trying to build my confidence, I ended up tutoring and teaching math in my GED classes,” Stout said. “I think it was then I got inspired. I just loved seeing that light coming on when they got it.”

The mathematics teacher has been teaching for 17 years, 15 of which she’s spent at Happy Valley Middle School.

“Everybody can do math,” she said. “We just have to do it at our own pace. Sometimes it clicks for us, and sometimes we have to have extra practice. Maybe it just has to be told to us in a different way.”

It is that understanding of individual needs that Stout uses to watch her students grow, and it doesn’t go unnoticed at the school.

“It’s all about equity, and for Mrs. Stout, she will make sure this kid has what they need, and this kid has what they need,” said Happy Valley Middle School Assistant Principal Brandon Young. “Wonderful teacher. Many kids come back to see Mrs. Stout on a regular basis.”

The impact that her teaching has on students just might be the best feeling of all, Stout said.

“It’s very, very satisfying,” Stout said. “Extremely satisfying to see my students as adults and walking around the mall have having somebody come up to me and say, ‘Oh, Mrs. Stout, I’ve missed you.'”

