JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years ago, Mikael Gouge started Appalachian Banner Academy in Johnson City, a school for neurodivergent and autistic students. Bailey Harris started as a teacher when it first opened, and her impact on her students makes her this week’s Educator of the Week.

Bailey Harris had a background as a registered behavioral technician. When one of her students moved to Appalachian Banner Academy in Johnson City, she was quick to jump at the chance to help even more students.

“Kids with autism need structure, and that’s how they progress the best in an educational setting or a social setting, and so I think it’s very important for them to be able to communicate that they need extra space or extra things to help them progress,” Harris said.

Harris teaches all subjects at Appalachian Banner Academy, including English/Language Arts, math, science, social studies and social skills, to her seven students who range from ages 8 to 12 years old.

“She does a really good job at connecting with the students,” said Appalachian Banner Academy Director Mikael Gouge. “She’s firm but loving with them. They all really like her and respect her. She’s really just a blessing for all these kids.”

And a blessing to the families, keeping in constant contact with them as the children learn and grow.

“It’s important that we use the sandwich method approach,” Harris said. “We tell them something good that happened, then we add in something that they struggled with, and then how they overcame it last. So it’s never us referring to negative things that happened throughout the day. It’s supposed to be a positive interaction.”

And a positive impact not only now, but long into the future.

“You have to watch closer for baby steps with the progress because it can take a long time, it’s a lot of fun to see,” said Harris.

If you want more information on Appalachian Banner Academy you can find it at www.appbanner.org.