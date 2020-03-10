Educator of the Week: Ashley Branham

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashley Branham tells the story of her younger brother and how following a traumatic brain injury, she watched and was inspired by the teachers during his recovery.

Now, she’s the teacher inspiring 4th-grade students and Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Kingsport.

She has 38 students during the day in both Math and Science class. Branham says her favorite part about teaching these young students is watching them take what they learn in class into the real world.

She wants her students to know that through hard work, they can accomplish anything.

She’s in her ninth year of teaching. The last five of them have been in Kingsport City Schools, and she’s never forgotten about those teachers who inspired her and her brother so many years ago.

“I got to watch as he had teachers who really supported him, and it made the world of difference as he was going through this struggle. I decided then I want to dedicate my life to being one of those teachers who helped him through that struggle that is what initially allowed me to start pursuing education,” said Branham.

Congratulations to Ashley Branham, this week’s Educator of the Week.

