Educator of the Week: Anna Smitley

This week’s Educator of the Week grew up 3000 miles away from the Tri-Cities on the West Coast.

Anna Smitley grew up in California but vacations to Northeast Tennessee as a child drew her to the area after college. Now she’s impacting the region as a teacher at Indian Trail Middle School in Johnson City. She’s been teaching in Johnson City for the past 12 years.

She’s spent eight of those years as a 6th-grade science and social studies teacher.

Miss Smitley admits that when she was growing up, academics weren’t always easy for her, and that’s why she makes her lessons so engaging.

She says she loves to watch her students learn and grow, but to see the family reaction to students’ progress is equally rewarding.

“To hear from a student family that they are enjoying school because of something I’ve said and done in the classroom is a reminder of why I chose this profession in the first place – to inspire to help students and maybe to make the academic side of things easier for them so they can pursue their career in life,” said Smitley.

Congratulations to Anna Smitley, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator in your life, click here.