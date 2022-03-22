JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ann Conner has taught generations of students at Jonesborough Elementary School.

“They’ve grown up, and I have their kids,” Conner said. “The first time, I thought, ‘I can’t be this old.’ It happens. Some of them say, ‘You had my daddy.'”

The Kindergarten teacher currently has a classroom with 18 students, and she continues to see the familiar faces of yesteryear, which is just one sign of her generational impact on the community that begins in the warm, friendly setting inside the walls of her classroom.

“It’s a caring, loving environment, but it’s focused and centered on rigorous learning, and they absolutely love the entire journey,” said Jonesborough Elementary Principal Matthew Combs.

That rigorous learning leads to many lightbulb moments.

“I just love when the lightbulb comes on, and they realize they can read a book and they can write a sentence,” Conner said. “There is such joy there to see the growth from the beginning to the end of the year when they don’t even know to scoot in a chair. Some don’t even know how to hold a pencil. This time, they are writing short stories and reading books at their level and beyond. It’s just a thrill to see that growth in them.”

Over the course of their first year in school, the youngsters gain a desire to learn more.

“I want them to be comfortable, and I want this to be a home environment so that they can flourish and grow,” Conner said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Ann Conner. To nominate an educator, click here.