TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amanda Baker was recently named Educator of the Year in Washington County, an honor she says has more meaning since it was chosen by her peers.

Baker is also this week’s Educator of the Week and News Channel 11 took a closer look at what makes her so successful.

Baker said she started with an interest in K-8 but quickly learned teaching younger students was her strength. She’s been launching little learners at Grandview Elementary School since the school opened 15 years ago.

“My very first group graduated last year. I got to see them walk around the school last year,” said Baker. “It was a really neat experience to see them and talk to them [about] where they were going to go to college.”

The culmination of a successful school journey begins with Baker teaching ABCs, 123s, but more importantly a love of learning.

“Once they have the joy and the love of learning they’re coming to school with such a positive attitude. They soak it all up, [students] enjoy learning, they want to be readers and writers and they love to please their teacher,” said Grandview Elementary Principal, Dr. Tara Churchwell.

“If they don’t have a good first experience in school, they’re not going to like school. I’m that person for them,” said Baker. “I want their first experience to be a good experience for them.”

“I love to make a difference in the children’s lives. I love to see the “aha” moments. I’ve always loved being around the little kids. It’s just fun, I’ve always loved it,” said Baker.

