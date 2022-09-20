MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Allen Tolliver knew he wanted to be an educator when his former high school basketball coach inspired him to make a difference in the lives of students.

The second-grade teacher at Mosheim Elementary School teaches all subjects and experiences the same joy as the students when they begin to grasp a concept or subject.

“Makes your heart burst,” he said. “Watching them get it — jumping up and down with excitement. It’s great.”

Outside of the classroom, Tolliver is also the Buffaloes’ high school basketball coach, changing the pace from young learners to high school athletes. He has been an educator and coach for two years.

The West Greene 2016 graduate creates bonds with students and athletes alike, developing connections in the classroom and on the court.

“I enjoy giving back to the community,” Tolliver said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Allen Tolliver.

