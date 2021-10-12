Educator of the Week: Adrienne Cook, Southside Elementary School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Adrienne Cook doesn’t believe there is anything else she should be doing other than teaching.

The third-grade English and language arts teacher at Southside Elementary fills her bookshelves to the brim and watches as her students dive into a story and develop a love for reading.

“Once they find that book and that passion, it’s so cool to watch them,” Cook said. “I call it eating books; they just start reading and going through books and ask, ‘What else can I read?'”

Cook’s love for teaching and sharing her love for reading doesn’t go unnoticed at Southside. Principal Kaytee Jones said Cook even tailors the reads to fit the interests of her students.

“She wants to buy them hot off the press and tries to get the interest of every single child to make sure she’s matching those books to their reading interest,” Jones said.

Having the opportunity to watch her students grow into life-long learners is priceless for Cook.

“I love reading; I love writing; I love kids,” Cook said. “So, teaching marries all of that together. I get to teach them how to love to read and write, and I get to be with kids all day. What better job could you have?”

