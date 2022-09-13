SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The daughter of a school principal grew up and followed in her parent’s footsteps by also pursuing a career in education.

Abigail Daniels teaches fourth-grade math, science and social studies at Surgoinsville Elementary and loves to keep the lessons interactive and watch as her students grasp and master new concepts.

“I enjoy teaching because I think teaching is my calling,” Daniels said.”It’s my ministry. It’s what I always wanted to do. When I went to elementary school here as a child, I just fell in love with school and education, and I’ve always just loved always to know that this is what I want to do.”

Daniels believes that as children grow in the classroom, they also grow in ways that are apparent in other facets of their lives beyond the walls of the school.

“I love to see children grow and thrive and become mathematicians,” she said. “I want them to be more confident in who they are.”

The energy and excitement experienced on an everyday basis in Daniels’ classroom is contagious among the students and serves as a continuation of her family’s legacy to share a love for learning.

