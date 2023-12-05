BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Educator of the Week didn’t have to go far to make an impact in her community.

Abbie Bouton grew up in Bristol, Tennessee and went to Avoca Elementary School. She credits her third-grade teacher, Tracy Irvin, for inspiring her to be a teacher.

Now, Bouton’s the one having a positive influence on students at Haynesfield Elementary.

“I wish everybody could experience kindergarten from August to May,” Bouton said.

Bouton experiences that transformation every year. She’s in her fifth year teaching as a Kindergarten teacher at Haynesfield Elementary.

“Coming in as a little tiny baby, [the students] look so little with their big ole backpack on,” Bouton said. “By the end of the year, they are reading, they are writing, they are doing all of these things. Their families are so proud they’re shocked. It’s just incredible.”

It starts with the relationship with her 16 students and extends beyond the classroom walls to her students’ families.

“What really stands out about [Bouton] to me is her patience and her gentle nature and of course that goes well in the kindergarten classroom,” Tanika Hardin, Haynesfield Elementary Principal said. “Also, just her ability to work with families.”

The foundation Bouton is laying today will help these young students through their entire school years.

“Everything we do is a big deal and we talk about it every day,” Bouton said. “We are growing our brains, we are making them stronger.”

Growing Bouton’s sense of pride in her students’ accomplishments every day.

“It’s such a special occupation and I’m so blessed to be able to do it,” Bouton said.

Congratulations to Abbie Bouton, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator, click here.