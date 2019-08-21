COMMUNITY HEROES: Tri-Cities man working to help make east Tennessee a wonderful place to live in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (ABC Tri-Cities) A Tri-Cities man who works tirelessly to provide a wonderful environment for many people in east Tennessee is being honored as this week’s community hero.

Washington County resident, Bill Forrester, is described as a behind-the-scenes community hero. He was nominated by Amy Charles.

He is the director of community planning, housing and development for the First Tennessee Development District.

Forrester works with regional stakeholders, municipalities and counties to secure grant funding for projects that help make east Tennessee a wonderful place to live for everyone.

His efforts provide the region with programs like emergency repair for the elderly and grants for down-payment assistance to help first-time home-buyers who meet low-income requirement.

He competes for available grant monies on behalf of the regions to help ensure every eastern Tennesseeans have access to safe, sound and affordable housing opportunities.

Bill Forrester, we and the eastern Tennessee community thank you for all that you do!

