COMMUNITY HEROES: Elizabethton woman spreading love to those around her

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each week on ABC Tri-Cities we introduce you to a person who makes our region a better place to live.

This week, we introduce you to Edwa Slagle, who goes by “Honey.”

Honey just turned 64 years old this Monday on, October 21.

Her family and community members describe her as someone with a lot of love in her heart, who never meets a stranger. Her niece, Robin, says she is truly an angel here on earth.

Honey, who has down syndrome, recently submitted a form to the Guinness World Records to be evaluated for the oldest female to have lived with down syndrome, in the United States. We will keep you updated on the results!

If you know someone who makes our community a better place to live, we want to hear from you! Nominate them to be an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero! Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to nominate them.