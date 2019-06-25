Storm Team 11 Forecast

7 day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
°F Feels like °
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- %
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
°F
- Wind
- mph
- Precip
- %
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
Bristol/Johnson/Kingsport82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Elizabethton84°F Fair Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 5 mph VAR
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Abingdon81°F Fair Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent