(NEXSTAR) – Veteran snowboarders Lindsay Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner are making up for lost time at the Olympics.

Jacobellis, 36, and Baumgartner, 40, earned gold medals on Saturday in mixed snowboard cross, one of seven debut events at this year’s Winter Games in Beijing. The race, which pitted the U.S. athletes against teams from Canada and Italy, was a nail-biter through the very end, with Jacobellis and Italy’s Michela Moioli vying for the lead until the finish line.

Jacobellis had already won the women’s snowboard cross event on Wednesday, becoming the first U.S. athlete to earn gold at the 2022 Games. For Baumgartner, it was the first Olympic medal he’d earned in his career.

The medals were a long time coming for both athletes. The Beijing Games mark Jacobellis’ fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics and Baumgartner’s fourth. Jacobellis’ last Olympic medal, prior to the 2022 Games, was in Turin, Italy, in 2006. But it could’ve easily been gold, had she not made one damaging decision near the end of the course.

During the women’s snowboard cross final at the 2006 Games, Jacobellis had a huge lead over Tanja Frieden, a competitor from Switzerland, but attempted a celebratory board-grab on one of the final jumps, causing her to fall. Frieden sailed by to take gold, while Jacobellis earned silver.

At the time, Jacobellis explained that she was just trying to have some fun. In Saturday’s race, however, she fought for the lead and snowboarded into history alongside Baumgartner.

“It’s a little bit rough for the older ones out there, but we showed everyone that we’ve still got it and we were a great team today,” Jacobellis told Olympics.com.