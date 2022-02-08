Blackburn: Olympic Boycott push ongoing amid Uyghur ‘genocide’

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: Ranking Member Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks during a Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing on Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube on October 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Social media companies have come under increased scrutiny after a whistleblower exposed controversial issues with Facebook and how they utilized algorithms to increase user engagement. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn spoke out on Tuesday regarding Olympic athlete conditions within China, the ongoing nature of Uyghur Muslim treatment she called “genocide” and the United States’ need to pull away from the international competition in favor of their own games.

“We’ve been concerned for quite a period of time about the safety of the athletes if they went into China,” Blackburn said in a call with News Channel 11. “And now we’re very concerned what we’re hearing with lack of food, terrible sleeping conditions, and a less than hospitable environment.”

The complaints of athletes in Beijing made it into the public eye after multiple athletes across several nations tested positive for COVID-19, prompting their movement to quarantine hotels set up by local officials. National Public Radio reports that athletes moved to the quarantine facilities say they have been left without internet used to communicate with their team, without adequate food and without training equipment ahead of what could be the peak of their athletic career.

“As things have played out over the past year, we’ve become very concerned about what China calls ‘extreme censorship’ which is what they’re conducting over all coverage for the Olympics,” Blackburn said. “Nothing can be broadcast, nothing can be posted until you have signoff from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Alongside the internet and social media blackout some athletes have reported, Blackburn says Olympic athletes have no choice but to use the Digital Yuan, otherwise known as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), in order to purchase goods and services during the games.

“We should be incredibly concerned about what our athletes are being subjected to,” Blackburn said. “It is terrible to think that they can’t take any of their own electronics, they have to use a burner phone, they have to download an app that is a Chinese Communist Party approved app.”

Prior to the games’ onset, Blackburn floated the idea of “Freedom Games” to bring all countries to the United States as an alternative rather than send athletes overseas. Part of that pull away from Chinese Olympic ceremonies would rob Beijing of the soft power they seek from the games, Blackburn said.

“Looking at how China is trying to use this to springboard and really push them ahead as they go toward global dominance,” Blackburn said. “Their goal is to be globally dominant by the time you get to 2050.”

Chinese president Xi Jinping outlined several goals for the coming decades in a 2017 address to the CCP Politburo, stating that by 2049 the party will have “turned China into a modern socialist country.”

“As China has said, during this Olympics they were jailing some of the dissidents and people that were speaking out about these abuses, and indeed the genocide being carried out on the Uyghur Muslims,” Blackburn said. “This is an atrocity.”

United Nations Human Rights reports have detailed “grave human rights abuses” by Chinese state entities in Xinjiang, including arbitrary detention, human trafficking and enslavement.

ESPN reported that prior to the games, Olympic officials warned athletes that any protestors who ruin “the Olympic spirit” or run afoul of Chinese law could be punished.

“Every company involved should be standing against this,” Blackburn said. “Every country involved should be standing against this and what the Uyghur Muslims are being subjected to in China.”