2020 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Justice for Evelyn
National
Consumer
Pass or Fail
Washington D.C. Bureau
Reopening The Region
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
One dead following late-night apartment fire in Greeneville
Halloween release: JRH Brewing crafts beer for Crumley House Brain Injury Rehab Center
TDH: 344 total new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee, 3 new deaths
JCPD: Telford woman charged with identity theft after giving another’s information in Oct. 18 arrest
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Player of the Week
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
The Big Game
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Appalachian League
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists
Solutions Integrated Medicine
Appalachian Emergency Dental
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Angel Tree
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Stronger Together
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Contests
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2020 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
*If the text doesn’t load in the app,
click HERE
to enter!
Trending Stories
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death”
“That little boy didn’t bother anyone,” neighbors remember Nashville 14-year old allegedly killed by mom, brother
Video
One dead following late-night apartment fire in Greeneville
Six months after he was infected, the man who contracted the first COVID-19 case in the region speaks out
Video
Tennessee rapper ‘Young Buck’ arrested in Sumner County on multiple charges
Video
TDH: 344 total new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee, 3 new deaths
Don't Miss
Haunted Tri-Cities: Sights and screams at Sensabaugh Tunnel
Video
ETSU Football to kick off season February 20 against Samford
Video
Trail Notes: Fall Color at Bays Mountain
Gallery
Walmart’s ad scans released ahead of Black Friday events
Gallery
Owner reunites with dog at Washington Co., TN Animal Shelter after 200 days apart
Video
Sydney on the Trails: Rock Climbing near Table Rock
Video
WJHL’s Prep Football Preview – Week 9
Video
‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire
Gallery
Ask Storm Team 11: Why are hurricane hunters important?
Video
ETSU Feature Twirler advances to ‘Elite 8’ in virtual collegiate competition
Video
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to hire 7,000 seasonal workers ahead of holidays; Bristol store seeking candidates
Video
Football Friday Night: Daniel Boone vs. Volunteer
Video
More Don't Miss