Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, April 30th - Sunday, May 6th 2018
Check out what you can see in the sky this week!
Happy Monday!
Welcome to the 24th edition of StormTeam 11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!
Monday, April 30th - Sunday, May 6th 2018
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018
Not much happening in the sky this week, but tonight Venus will be near the bright star Aldebaran, which is the eye of Taurus the Bull. Venus will be located about 6 degrees above Aldebaran to the right. Venus will also be about 40 times brighter than Aldebaran. The image below shows what you can see in the sky at around 9 PM.
Acknowledgements
Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information.
