Storm Team 11 Blog: A Gorgeous Week Ahead!
Make sure to get outside!
Good Evening!
Today was another beautiful day in the Tri-Cities!
Here is a look at the expected temperatures at 8 PM tonight:
Overnight low temperatures are going to range from the upper 30s in the Tri-Cities to the low to mid 40s in parts of Southwest Virginia.
Tomorrow morning you might want a light jacket, but by the afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees!Tomorrow will be a great day to eat lunch outside!
High pressure is our dominant feature this week! You could see a few more clouds Wednesday, but temperatures will still be above average near 80 degrees!
Here's a look at this week's temperature trend!
Our low temperatures will be on the rise too!
Our next chance for rain moves in late Friday afternoon into Saturday!
Have a great night!
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
Previous
Rain ends tonight with rain Saturday
Next
Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday,...
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36
(WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Sunny and Warm
Nice Work-Week Warm-UpRead More »
-
Science Hill tops Unicoi Co., while Tennessee High wins broader war against Virginia High
Toppers score 10 runs in 5 innings to stop Blue DevilsRead More »
-
JT Brooks honored at Cherokee High School baseball senior night
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tri-Cities athlete who has inspired thousands by his response to a tragic injury, was honored at his school Monday night.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tennessee hoops gets commitment from graduate-transfer guard
The Vols have filled one of their two open slots in the 2018 class with graduate-transfer guard Khwan ForeRead More »