Storm Team 11 Blog: A Gorgeous Week Ahead!

Make sure to get outside!

By: Victoria Cavaliere

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 07:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 07:19 PM EDT

Good Evening! 

Today was another beautiful day in the Tri-Cities! 

Here is a look at the expected temperatures at 8 PM tonight: 

Overnight low temperatures are going to range from the upper 30s in the Tri-Cities to the low to mid 40s in parts of Southwest Virginia. 

Tomorrow morning you might want a light jacket, but by the afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees! 

Tomorrow will be a great day to eat lunch outside! 

High pressure is our dominant feature this week! You could see a few more clouds Wednesday, but temperatures will still be above average near 80 degrees! 

Here's a look at this week's temperature trend!

Our low temperatures will be on the rise too! 

Our next chance for rain moves in late Friday afternoon into Saturday! 

 

Have a great night!

 


 

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office:  423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/

