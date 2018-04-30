Storm Team 11 Blog: A Gorgeous Week Ahead!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good Evening!

Today was another beautiful day in the Tri-Cities!

Here is a look at the expected temperatures at 8 PM tonight:

Overnight low temperatures are going to range from the upper 30s in the Tri-Cities to the low to mid 40s in parts of Southwest Virginia.

Tomorrow morning you might want a light jacket, but by the afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees!

Tomorrow will be a great day to eat lunch outside!

High pressure is our dominant feature this week! You could see a few more clouds Wednesday, but temperatures will still be above average near 80 degrees!

Here's a look at this week's temperature trend!

Our low temperatures will be on the rise too!

Our next chance for rain moves in late Friday afternoon into Saturday!

Have a great night!





Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/