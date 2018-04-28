Tails and Paws Saturday April 28th 2018
Check out some pets you can adopt this weekend!
Here is a look at our Tails and Paws for Saturday, April, 28th 2018.
If you are interested in any of the animals that you see in the video, you can give the shelter a call for more information or stop by the animal shelter.
Washington County - Johnson City Animal Shelter
3411 N.Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601
Phone: 926-8769
