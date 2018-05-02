Storm Team 11: Warm-Up Continues

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

Our warm-up continues today. After reaching 80 yesterday, our morning temperatures are milder. A milder start will lead to a warmer afternoon, likely into the low 80's today. With a rise in humidity, conditions will be warm and increasingly humid Thursday and Friday with mid 80's. Our next weather maker moves in Saturday, with showers late Saturday afternoon and evening, lingering Sunday morning with cooler 70's.

TODAY

Sunny and warmer with low 80's Tri-Cities, low 70's in the mountains.

TONIGHT

Clear and mild with lows in the 50's to mid 50's.

TOMORROW

Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80's.

